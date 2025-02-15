Gov participates in Forest Personnel Conference at Rajaji Tiger Reserve

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Feb: During his two-day visit to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) felicitated employees and officers who have contributed to the conservation and development of the reserve, as well as wildlife photographers who have played a key role in promoting the park.

Three retired employees who have made notable contributions to the reserve— Motilal, Ravindra Datt Bahuguna, and Kevalanand Tiwari— were presented with certificates of appreciation. Current personnel, including Yogita, Manoj Sharma and Sanjay Kumar were also honoured. Additionally, three young wildlife photographers—Chandrashekhar Chauhan, Sagar Thakur and Achitya Singh—who spread positive awareness about Rajaji Tiger Reserve through their photography, were recognised with certificates from the Governor.

During the Forest Personnel Conference, the Governor praised the contributions of forest department officers and staff. He remarked that this felicitation programme was specifically dedicated to those forest guards, officers, and staff who have devoted their valuable time to the conservation and enhancement of the park.

The Governor emphasised that protecting forests is not an easy task. Whether it is harsh winters or intense summers, ensuring the safety of wildlife, preventing illegal hunting, managing forest fires, and guiding tourists are all extremely challenging tasks. He commended both past and present employees for facing these challenges with dedication and courage. He expressed hope that they would continue to guide future generations with their knowledge and experience.

During the visit, the Governor also reviewed the ongoing conservation and wildlife protection initiatives at the Tiger Reserve. He suggested that, in addition to promoting the reserve, lectures and workshops on wildlife conservation should be held in schools and colleges to engage the youth in these efforts. He also proposed linking local communities with eco-tourism and guiding to enhance their employment opportunities.

During the visit, Deputy Director, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Mahatim Yadav, provided information about the water conservation efforts. He explained that the department had adopted the “Rajaji W-3” (Wells, Waterholes, and Wildlife) water conservation management model. This initiative has reduced the need for artificial water supply in the reserve and decreased the incidents of wildlife venturing into populated areas in search of water. The Governor appreciated this innovative effort for water conservation and enhancement.

On this occasion, the Governor also remembered the contributions of renowned wildlife researcher and biologist Dr AJT Johnsingh. In his honour, the forest motor road from the Dhaulkhand Range Office to the Dhaulkhand Machan in Rajaji Tiger Reserve was named after him.