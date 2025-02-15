Love Is Kind, Love Is Patient

By Geetanjali Sharma

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, and loving someone deeply gives you courage.” – Lao Tzu

Love is dynamic. Love is liberating. Love has the power to overcome imperfections and weaknesses. Love is stronger than your imagination. Love is beyond your control.

When in love many are blinded by its glitter and cheer. An empathetic sense of satisfaction sets in, and rom-com scripts suddenly begin to align with reality.

If understood the right way, love, of all kinds, also brings with it more than just romance. It shades harmony, allows acceptance and offers patience. In harmony, you find companionship a fitting way to be in love.

The past few years have really tested the human hearts. With the pandemic being a global life changer, many of us lost love, found grief and settled with uncertainty. In times like this, love uplifts and makes the crumbling world a little better.

Advocating freedom of speech, thought and expression has left the world with many words being used loosely. ‘Love’ holds a firm place in this list.

Today’s world has forgotten the first rule of love — to shed your ego; consider it to be the last rule as well.

This month, love must not be bottled up like wine and gifted only to those who are romantically interested in it. Find love all around. Passion or affection, devotion or desire, longing or loyalty, now is the time to express. Sit down with a parent who needs a heart-to-heart conversation. Give undivided attention to your child. Call a friend who needs that talk. And while you’re unconditionally present for everyone, be there for yourself too.

Once you walk into it, you will be amazed at how dynamic love is. Be it romantic, platonic, parental or professional, it is a maze of emotions. No matter which one you are navigating, you will experience forgiveness, kindness, dedication, attraction, commitment, care and above all hope.

Love has its own special language for everyone. From spending quality time together to receiving gifts, love means different things to different people.

To me, it is all about heartfelt conversations. It is being able to talk about the toughest things in trying times and glee in tandem when the sun shines or the rain patters in the silences.

There is never going to be a good time to fall in love. So, if you find love, express it. Not everyone gets the chance to do that!

(Geetanjali Sharma is an author and communications specialist. She holds a post-graduate degree in international communication from Macquarie University, Australia.)