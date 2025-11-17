Bhatt focuses on Regional Development & Welfare

CII holds Dialogue with MP Ajay Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur, 16 Nov: CII Uttarakhand hosted an interaction on 14 November with Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt, in Rudrapur, focused on advancing policy dialogue around the state’s economic progress, industrial growth, and holistic development.

Representatives from Uttarakhand’s industry highlighted key development priorities, emphasising critical infrastructure projects. Their recommendations included upgrading Dehradun Airport to international standards, accelerating the Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway project, fast-tracking the multimodal logistics hub at Haridwar, and establishing specialised industrial parks in sectors such as AYUSH, defence, electronics, data centres, renewable energy, and wellness economic zones.

Suyash Agrawal, Chairman of CII Uttarakhand, requested the MP’s support in resolving pending Industrial Development Scheme cases filed before 31 March 2022, and ensuring timely disbursement of subsidies. He also sought assistance in expediting the AIIMS Satellite Centre at Kiccha, deployment of medical personnel at ESIC Hospital, Rudrapur, to enhance healthcare access and widening the Sitarganj Industrial Area highway to four lanes.

Saurabh Vaish, Co-Convenor of the CII Uttarakhand Panel on Tourism & Wellness, advocated for upgrading Pantnagar Airport to improve connectivity with major cities, thereby boosting tourism and industry in the Kumaon region.

Shreekar Sinha from Endurance Technologies emphasised the urgent need to enhance railway connectivity to strengthen Kumaon’s linkages with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The MP welcomed the suggestions and assured support, encouraging the industry to explore investments in Uttarakhand’s vibrant border villages to promote sustainable livelihoods and curb migration.