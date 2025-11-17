Cabinet Minister Joshi lays foundation stone of Rs 619 lakh drinking water project in Nayagaon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi formally laid the foundation stone for a drinking water project, including a tube well and overhead tank, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 619.66 lakh at the community hall in Nayagaon Vijaypur Hathibarkala, here, today. Local residents welcomed Minister Joshi and expressed gratitude for this important project.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is accelerating development works. He stated, “Our government ensures timely inauguration of the projects whose foundation stones we lay.”

He added that the government is committed to providing basic facilities to the public while working with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He said that the “double-engine government” is working with the spirit of Janata ki Sarkar – Janata ke Dwar.

He further said that the state government prioritises public welfare with sensitivity. Whenever any small or major incident occurs, the Chief Minister and ministers immediately reach the site to review the situation themselves—this reflects the government’s sensitive working style. He also instructed the officials concerned to complete all construction works within the set timeframe.

The minister noted that this project will ensure regular drinking water supply to thousands of local residents and that such initiatives will significantly strengthen the water supply system in the area, proving to be a milestone in providing uninterrupted water services.

Cabinet Minister Joshi also announced the widening of the Nayagaon road, installation of a tin shed at the Brahmin Sabha building in Nawada, and provision of a generator set for the community hall. He said that discussions will be held with the Survey of India regarding actions to open the road route and that this will be taken up on priority.

Among those present were Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Jyoti Kotia, Sandhya Thapa, Saroj Gurung, Jyoti Kotia, martyr Ajit Pradhan’s mother Hema Kumari Pradhan, Rajendra Khandwal, Madho Prasad, Rajendra Singh Thapa, Sameer Dobhal, Captain Dinesh Pradhan, Sukhdev Gurung, Meen Bahadur, Juna Gurung, Jal Nigam EE Deepak Nautiyal, EE Sachin Kumar, and hundreds of local residents.