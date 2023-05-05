Bindra invites Governor to visit Hemkund Sahib

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 May: Chairman of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Narendra Jit Singh Bindra called on Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhawan here today and invited him to visit the Hemkund Gurdwara. He also invited the governor to flag off the first batch pf pilgrims from Rishikesh for onward Yatra to Hemkund Sahib on 17 May.

Bindra further briefed the Governor about the preparations for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra as well as about the ongoing construction works on the pilgrimage routes. The Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities being made available to the pilgrims. The governor further wished the upcoming Hemkund Sahib Yatra, a grand success and wished a safe pilgrimage for all the devotees.

Gen Singh was also informed by Bindra about the helipad that has been recently constructed, and the safety railings that have been installed on the 6 km route from Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib and about the improvement in the basic amenities such as food, lodging, medical aid, as well as infrastructural changes that have been made this year.