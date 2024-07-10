BIS holds Standard Writing & Singing Contest

By CK Chandramohan

Dehradun 7 Jul: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised its Standard Writing Competition at the PM Shri Government Inter College, Maldevta, here, over the weekend under the guidance of Resource Person Bishan Singh Rawat.

The programme was inaugurated by the Principal of the school, Dr Ramesh Chandra Mathani, and Resource Person Bishan Singh Rawat by lighting the ceremonial lamp. On this occasion, Anita Rawat was present amongst others.

The competition was attended by 21 club members from classes 9 to 12.

In the competition, twenty theme songs were sung by the students. Resource person Bishan Singh Rawat gave important information about quality assay standards in a very excellent way to the students through presentations. Detailed information was given to the students about the standards they had to understand to maintain the quality of the songs.

Students were allotted one hour to write their compositions. The competition was evaluated by Resource Persons Anita Bhandari, Hemlata Dabral and Sanju Babulkar.

The result of the competition was as follows: Nishika, Class 11th B – 1st; Garima, Class 10th B – 2nd; Manish Singh Negi, Class 10th A – 3rd; and Anchal.

The first prize winner was awarded Rs 1000, second, Rs 750, third, Rs 500 and so on. Along with this, certificates and gifts were given to all club members.

All the club members, the staff, and guests were provided refreshments.

All present thanked the BIS for holding the programme.