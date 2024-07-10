Seminar held on Integration of Science & Special Education

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Jun: Speakingcube Online Mental Health Consulting Foundation, SPECS and Graphic Era jointly organised a Virtual International Seminar on Integration of Science and Special Education, here, today. State Minister ranked Madhu Bhatt, the Chief Guest at the Conference, shared her words of wisdom on special needs, special children and significance of mental health in life.

Madhu Bhatt felicitated Dr Rajesh Singh, Dean, Research and Innovation, Uttaranchal University; Dr Roomana Siddiqui, Professor, AMU; Dr Harpreet Bhatia, Professor, Delhi University; Narayani Deb Bhowal, Guwahati; Dr Mohammad Amin Wani, LPU; Dr Rajkiran Donthu, NRI Academy; and Dr Aakash Dwivedi, Central University of Tejpur with the ‘Award of Excellence’ in their respective areas.

The forum was handed over to Dr Angelina Maphula, Department of Psychology, University of Venda, South Africa, who emphasised a systematic individualised education plan for special children and changes that can be incorporated in parenting,

Major Anupa Kairy, Director, Perinatal Mental Health, and Psychologist, Speakingcube, initiated the session. Dr Shanta Kumar Negi, Visiting Faculty, Oxford University, started the proceedings with chanting and purified the environment. The session was then handed over to Dr Deepika Chamoli Shahi, Founder and Director of Speakingcube, who spoke about the organisation and seminar.

Major Anupa invited Dr Col Chetan Sharda (Retd) who shared his views on how intention is an integral part of any event in life. Dr Chetan reiterated the significance of integration of technology in special education.

The forum was handed over to Dr Rita Kumar, Advisor, Speakingcube, who enlightened the gathering on the dire need to search and refine the potential in special children.

Dr Rajesh Singh, Dean, Research and Innovation, Uttaranchal University, shared a few innovations, research and how one can make the research and innovation outstanding and enhance its global reach.

Dr Brij Mohan Sharma. Founder, SPECS, spoke about the project for special needs children, SNEHAM, which is a joint endeavour of SPECS and Speakingcube. Dr Brij requested every psychologist to adopt one special child and work on them for a year so that they can live their lives gracefully, independently. Speakingcube and SPECS will extend their support for the same.

Dr Rajkiran Donthu, Associate Professor from NRI Academy, Andhra Pradesh, spoke about the use of AI in management of special children.

Saurabh Kaushal, Founder of Smart Circuit, described the stem activities and how these can enhance different arenas of a special child.

Dr Narottam, Founder, DNA Laboratories, Dehradun, reiterated the significance of such awareness programmes and extended his support.

Dr Mohammad Amin Wani, Assistant Professor, mentioned the need for research in special education.

Dr Nidhi Verma, Associate Professor Psychology, Amity University, Noida, and Expert, Speakingcube, discussed the policies for special needs and special education.

Pankaj Chettri, Uttarakhand Congress Spokesperson, felicitated the members of the creative team.

Sneha Bharadwaj, HR, Speakingcube, Kajal Tomar, HR Intern, Speakingcube, Parthie, BA Psychology student, LPU, Alice, BA Psychology Student, LPU, Nandini, MA, Psychology Student, Graphic Era University and Fiza, MA Psychology Student, Graphic Era University, helped make the seminar a success.

Dr Deepika Chamoli Shahi, Founder and Director of Speakingcube, Adjunct Faculty(online) Southern New Hampshire and Saint Leo University, extended heartfelt thanks to everyone present on the forum.