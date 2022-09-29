BJP appeals to opposition not to politicise Ankita’s case

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Sep: The BJP has appealed to Opposition leaders not to politicise the Ankita Murder case and, instead, show some patience as the investigation is rapidly in progress. BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the case and that no guilty person would be spared. Chauhan added that both the investigation and proceedings in the Ankita murder case are making rapid progress and no culprit would manage to escape.

Chauhan reminded that the CM had also announced immediate relief for Ankita’s family and the two patwaris with suspected role in the case had already been suspended. At the same time, the CM has also assured the case would be taken up by a fast track court.

The BJP leader claimed that the party had taken swift action by expelling the accused from the party. People with such suspicious character would not be tolerated by the party. He asserted that Ankita was the daughter of the entire state and the BJP and the government firmly stood behind her and appealed to the Opposition leaders to be more responsible by not playing politics over such a tragic incident. He said that everyone’s goal is that the killers of Ankita be punished severely. The BJP and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are committed to the dignity and safety of women in the state, and serious efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and the culprits are punished severely.