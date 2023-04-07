BJP celebrates Formation Day in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 6 Apr: BJP workers celebrated the party’s foundation day with great pomp, here, today. On this occasion, the BJP workers visited the homes of all the late BJP leaders and workers and honoured their family members with shawls and flower garlands. The Bharatiya Janata Party flag was hoisted at their homes.

The party workers gathered under the leadership of BJP Mussoorie President Rakesh Rawat and Mohan Petwal at Picture Palace Chowk and raised slogans. Mussoorie President Rakesh Rawat said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has become the number one party in the country only because of these late leaders and workers.

Former Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and former Municipal President OP Uniyal appreciated the Mussoorie BJP Mandal for honouring the families of the late leaders and workers. He said that this would boost the morale of the families. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state are continuously working to strengthen the people through public welfare schemes. This is the reason that India is moving towards becoming a Vishwa Guru in the world by 2024. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the next elections, this time by winning more than 400 seats. A government with an absolute majority was formed in the country so that it could move towards development.

Others present included General Secretary Kushal Rana, Narendra Melwan, Satosh Daundiyal, Mahila Morcha President Geeta Kumai, Anita Pundir, Rajeshwari Rawat, Anita Dhanai, Chandkala Sayana, Pushpa Padiyar, Dheeraj Rawat, Rajesh Rawat, Sumit Bhandari, Anil Godial, Manish Kukshal, Amit Bhatt, Mohan Shahi, Suraj Kumai, Tamnit Khalsa, etc.