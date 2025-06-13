BJP dividing people on basis of religion and caste: Karan Mahara

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Jun: A meeting of Congress workers, organised by senior party functionary Rehana Parveen, was held at Shanti Vihar, Kargi, here today. The gathering saw the participation of prominent Congress leaders, including State Congress President Karan Mahara and State General Secretary Naveen Joshi.

Addressing the meeting, State Congress President Karan Mahara expressed concern over the prevailing situation in the country and the state. He alleged that the BJP was dividing the common people along religious and caste lines. He warned that such a situation is not conducive for the future of the country and society. Mahara alleged that under the BJP government, atrocities against women, unemployed youth, minorities, the poor, and farmers are on the rise. He pointed out that heinous incidents of rape are occurring daily in the state, yet the state government and the BJP’s women’s wing remain silent spectators.

Mahara also asserted that the Congress party is the only one that envisions development for people of all religions, castes, and communities. He accused the BJP of misleading the public in the name of religion but claimed that the people of the state and the country have now fully understood the BJP’s misguided policies and are determined to oust them from power in the coming times.

State General Secretary Naveen Joshi claimed that Congress workers are highly enthusiastic under the leadership of State President Karan Mahara and are actively fighting for the common public on the streets. He added that over the past seven years, the state’s populace has witnessed the BJP’s anti-development stance being exposed. Joshi expressed confidence that in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections, the people of the state would once again hand over power to the Congress party, thereby endorsing the agenda of development.

Among those present at the meeting were State Spokesperson Ashish Nautiyal, Rehana Parveen, Neeru, Sira, Gopi, Scheduled Caste Department President Madan Lal, Dr Ashwin Raturi, Dr Prem Singh, Sanjay Sharma, Azad Ali, and Saleem.