BJP finalising list of candidates in U’khand

Dehradun, 11 Jan: The BJP is in the process of finalising its list of candidates for the coming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Highly placed sources in the party said today that the committees appointed for various assembly constituencies are in the final stages of finalising the panel of names and forwarding it to the BJP Parliamentary Board, which would soon declare the candidates for Uttarakhand, as well as those for first and the second phases of polls in UP.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that very soon there would be a meeting of the State Election Committee and after that the Central Parliamentary Board of BJP would finalise and announce the candidates. Dhami added that the candidates would be selected on the basis of merit, the work done by the candidates in their respective constituencies as well as prevalent circumstances.

Though sources claimed that as many as 12 sitting MLAs could be denied tickets this time, they admitted that this was easier said that done. The party has to ensure that there is no infighting and rebellion within that could damage the chances of the party. However, some sitting MLAs would certainly see their names being dropped from the final list.