BJP leader Ravindra Jugran submits memo to CM Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, today. During the meeting, Jugran submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, highlighting key issues related to the ongoing recruitment processes in the state.

The main points of the memorandum included expediting the pace of ongoing recruitment processes, ensuring strong representation in cases currently pending before the Uttarakhand High Court, and maintaining greater transparency and integrity in all recruitment procedures.

Jugran particularly drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the following recruitments currently under judicial consideration: Police Constable Recruitment (2,000 posts) – pending before the Uttarakhand High Court for about a year; Instructor Recruitment (370 posts) – under consideration for the past seven months; and Draftsman Recruitment (77 posts) – pending for nearly six months.

Jugran suggested that the Chief Minister convene a high-level meeting to take effective action on these matters. He proposed that the Chief Secretary, Secretary (Personnel), and the Chairpersons and Secretaries of both recruitment commissions be present at the meeting.

According to Jugran, the Chief Minister responded positively to his suggestions and assured that an appropriate meeting would be convened soon to address the issues raised.