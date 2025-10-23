Forest Dept seizes pickup loaded with illegal timber in Sahaspur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: The Forest Department team in Sahaspur carried out a late-night raid and caught illegal timber traders red-handed. The action took place around 12:30 a.m., when the team noticed a suspicious pickup vehicle during patrolling in the forest area.

When the vehicle was stopped and checked under torchlight, officials found it loaded with mango wood. On asking for transport documents, the driver failed to produce any papers or give a satisfactory reply. The team immediately prepared a seizure report on the spot and took the pickup vehicle into custody. It was later parked safely at the Sahaspur Range office.

Officials said that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. The department has made it clear that illegal cutting and timber smuggling will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those involved.

Forest officials added that this operation is a warning to all timber smugglers – if you steal from the forest at night, you may end up behind bars by morning.