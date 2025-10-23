Police on alert during festive season, 805 vehicles challaned

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: With the festive season approaching, Police have stepped up vigilance to maintain law and order in the city as well as rural areas.

A total of 805 vehicle owners have been penalised for driving without number plates or using faulty number plates. Out of these, 534 drivers were issued challans and a total fine of Rs 2,93,000 was collected on the spot. Police also seized 103 vehicles and sent 168 challans to court for further action.

During the drive, police teams checked suspicious vehicles and individuals and took strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Officials said that such checking drives are being conducted continuously to prevent any criminal or unwanted activities during the festive period. Police have also appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and cooperate in maintaining peace and safety in the city.