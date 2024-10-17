BJP submits panel of probable candidates for Kedarnath by-poll to Central Parliamentary Board

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Oct: Uttarakhand BJP has sent a panel of probable candidates for the Kedarnath assembly by -election to the Central Parliamentary Board for a final decision. The party has claimed that the panel of probable candidates was decided unanimously by the state parliamentary board of the party in a virtual meeting held today. This meeting was attended by State Party President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, leader in charge of the party affairs in the state Dushyant Gautam, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in addition to the other members of the state parliamentary board of the party. Former CMs, former state presidents, state MPs, and party office bearers also participated virtually as members of the Parliamentary Board .