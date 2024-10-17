BJP submits panel of probable candidates for Kedarnath by-poll to Central Parliamentary Board

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 16 Oct: Uttarakhand BJP has sent a panel of probable candidates for the Kedarnath assembly by-election to the Central Parliamentary Board for a final decision. The party has claimed that the panel of probable candidates was decided unanimously by the state parliamentary board of the party in a virtual meeting held today. This meeting was attended by State Party President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, leader in charge of the party affairs in the state Dushyant Gautam, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in addition to the other members of the state parliamentary board of the party. Former CMs, former state presidents, state MPs, and party office bearers also participated virtually as members of the Parliamentary Board.
Speaking to the media, State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan shared that all the names in the panel were thoroughly deliberated upon, considering regional, social, and organisational aspects. Subsequently, all members of the Parliamentary Board unanimously decided to send all the names to the Central Parliamentary Board for a final decision. The Board also authorised State President Mahendra Bhatt to present this panel of potential candidates to the central leadership.
Later, State President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that the party organisation is fully prepared to contest the elections at the booth and page level and achieve a record victory. He also expressed hope that the central leadership would soon consider the panel‘s names and announce the party’s official candidate very soon. After this, the state party organisation will begin finalising the next phase of its election strategy.