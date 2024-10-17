CM’s instructions on action against Spit Jihad justified: Chauhan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Oct: The Uttarakhand BJP has come out in full support of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s instructions to the officials for strict action against Spit Jihad. Justifying the orders issued yesterday in this regard by CM Dhami, BJP State Media In charge Manveer Chauhan has claimed that just like Love and Land Jihad, Spit Jihad is also a very serious issue and such conspiracies to spread animosity in society and incite sentiments are not to be tolerated. Referring to some recent incidents in Dehradun, Mussoorie and other places in the state, where certain people of a particular community were arrested for spitting in the food to be served to the clients in certain eateries, Chauhan stated that society as well as political parties should also take the initiative to raise public awareness about such incidents and cooperate with the government in taking action against the culprits.

Responding to questions from journalists at the party headquarters here, today, Chauhan said that it is very unfortunate that incidents of spitting and contaminating food items have come to the fore in the state as in several other places in the country. He asserted that there is no scope for this in any civilised society and, in these cases, there are chances of this misdeed being done under a religious conspiracy which is not limited to playing with health only but may also be intended to hurt the sentiments of a larger section of the society.

Chauhan said that such incidents are bound to not only increase animosity in society, but also affect the ‘divine’ image of the state. Therefore, on the instructions of CM Dhami, serious investigation and verification of hotels and such places in the state is welcome. Verification campaigns, surprise inspections and essential installation of CCTV systems at all such places are effective steps to curb spit Jihad. The BJP leader expressed confidence that like banning love jihad and land jihad, the BJP Government will be successful in effectively curbing this kind of activity also in the state. Along with this, he has also appealed to the society and all political parties to discharge their responsibilities in this regard. Wherever there is any such information, he or she should share it with the government administration because it is the duty of all to maintain the peaceful and sacred nature of Devbhoomi.