BJP will form government in Rajasthan: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Kota (Rajasthan), 21 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently on a three day tour of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where he has addressed several election rallies on behalf of the BJP. He was in Kota today where, after participating in the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, he also addressed the media persons.

During the press interaction, Dhami fiercely targeted the Gehlot government and the Congress over corruption and poor law and order situation. He claimed that, currently, Rajasthan is on the top in the country in the matter of corruption. He also claimed that the level of hatred for the Union Government in the Rajasthan Congress and government is such that funds released to the state under many central schemes such as Jal Jeevi Mission mostly lie unutilised in Rajasthan. Only those schemes where the funds are being directly released to the beneficiaries by the Centre are running better. In its attempt to oppose the Modi Government, the Gehlot Government has stooped to opposing the interests of its own population and the country.

Dhami also claimed that he participated in a large number of Parivartan Sankalp rallies in the state during the past 24 hours and found that there is strong anti-incumbency prevailing and people are desperately waiting for BJP rule. In all the big and small public rallies in which he participated, he was able to see great enthusiasm for the BJP among the voters.

CM Dhami also criticised the Congress and other INDI Alliance partners for indulging in a competition with each other in abusing Sanatan Dharma. These parties, he observed, have stooped to the lowest level of politics in targeting Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture. Dhami further claimed that Rajasthan has become the foremost centre of opposition to Hindu culture and Sanatan Dharma. Hindu festivals are now being banned. He also compared the INDI Alliance with Bhanumati’s box, claiming that there is no common ideology or vision that is driving the alliance. The only thing keeping the alliance together is hatred for the Sanatan and the lust to grab the power at the Centre.

The Uttarakhand CM also claimed that he had travelled hundreds of kilometres on the road in the past 24 hours in Rajasthan and was appalled to see the horrible condition of the roads in the state. All the roads are full of big potholes, he alleged.

He also observed that women in Rajasthan are not safe. They are not only beaten and raped but also paraded naked, but the government does not bother till it is forced to act in such cases by the protesting public.

Dhami said that, today, the confidence and the faith of the people of the country in BJP have increased because the Modi Governmetn has raised India’s honour and respect in the world. He said that the Chandrayaan mission was successful and Adityayan Mission has also been launched. Today, India has progressed a lot in the fields of science, technology, defence and agriculture, he asserted.

In response to a question related to former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje not participating in the Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, Dhami said that she had called him and stated that she is busy with some other work. Despite this, she has kept all the workers and organisations active. Dhami also hit back at Sachin Pilot’s allegations in which he had said that BJP does not have enough support. Responding to the claims of Congress leader Sachin Pilot that BJP leaders in Rajasthan have turned against each other, which was why BJP is calling leaders from other states to campaign here, Dhami said that all the BJP leaders irrespective of their position in the government or in the party are party workers first. He is happy to be touring Rajasthan and addressing rallies as a party worker. He also regularly meets the party’s panna pramukhs and booth level workers. He claimed that the public in Rajasthan will vote for freedom from corruption and crime and for good governance, and a BJP government would be formed in the state.