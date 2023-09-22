Dhami Govt has failed to protect women’s dignity: Yashpal Arya

Cong leaders gherao CM’s Residence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: A large number of Congress leaders and, in particular, hundreds of women Congress workers today staged a protest against the BJP Government and gheraoed the Chief Minister’s official residence here, today, in support of the demand for a CBI Inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari case. The protest was led by State Mahila Congress Committee President Jyoti Rautela.

On this occasion, Rautela said that Congress has been demanding justice for Uttarakhand’s daughter Ankita Bhandari and has been pressing for a CBI inquiry into the case. She accused the BJP Government of not paying any heed to the demand raised by the Congress. She claimed that, till now, Ankita’s family is waiting for justice which has not been served. She also accused the BJP of not caring for women’s dignity and safety. She said that the way women in Manipur were stripped and paraded on the streets right under the nose of the government, which proved that BJP does not bother about protecting the dignity of women. She also claimed that, till now, the women in Manipur had not got justice. She also mentioned the recruitment scam in the state and added that BJP leaders themselves were involved and she asserted that inflation is at an unprecedented level and unemployment at its peak.

State Congress Committee President Karan Mahara asserted that the Ankita murder case is a shameful incident for humanity and tarnished the identity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, for which the culprits should be given death sentence so that those who commit such crimes learn a lesson. Karan Mahara claimed that law and order has completely collapsed in the state of Uttarakhand and incidents of atrocities against women are continuously increasing under the BJP government. He also alleged that some BJP leaders had destroyed evidence in the Ankita Bhandari case. He said that the names of all the people involved in this heinous crime should be revealed, for which the Congress Party has been demanding a CBI investigation into this heinous murder. But the government is hesitant in conducting a CBI investigation in the attempt to save its supporters.

Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya said that the Congress Party has always worked for the uplift of the country and will continue to do so. He said that, even today, the Congress Party has been continuing its glorious traditions. After liberating the country, the Congress Party, starting from the leadership of Jawahar Lal Nehru, in its journey of almost 50 years in power, had worked to make India a major power before the world. He claimed that the present government is trying to weaken the social fabric of the country. India needs the bold leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to lead the nation, he asserted.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said there is no law and order in Uttarakhand and women are being tortured every day. Instead of being given justice, they are only being harassed. The state government is ruling in the name of development but it is nowhere to be seen. He said that right under the nose of the government, large potholes can be seen on the roads of the capital, Dehradun. Every day some incident or the other is happening. He said that the Central Government has sold the public assets of the country and given them to its favoured people.