BJP will win clear majority in 2024: Ajay Bhatt

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt , today claimed that BJP will win clear majority in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections 2024 . Bhatt was interacting with Digital Editor of Amar Ujala Jaideep Karnik at the Amar Ujala Samvad programme at a local hotel here today. During the interview with Karnik, Bhatt said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured all round development of the country and also of Uttarakhand and the work done by the Modi Government will ensure a comfortable win for the party in 2024 elections. In response to a question Karnik said that there were many who sincerely doubted that Modi Government would win 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, but the party won even a better mandate in 2019 than in 2015 elections. Similarly, BJP will win even a bigger mandate than 2019, probably over 400 seats, though he clarified that he was not a psephologist or astrologer to give a precise prediction on numbers. Bhatt said that people have seen the good governance of the BJP and so they will not think twice about supporting the BJP once again.

Speaking about development in Uttarakhand, Bhatt said that there was a time when in undivided Uttar Pradesh, officials not liked by the government of the day were posted in Uttarakhand as it was not considered to be a good posting. Since then, a lot has changed. He also asserted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami despite being young was performing better than many expected and he was doing great work for the development of the state. In response to Karnik’s question, Bhatt claimed that the double engine government is working well in Uttarakhand. Whatever the Dhami Government expects from the Centre, the Centre easily accepts. There is no proposal submitted by Dhami Government to the Centre which is rejected by the Centre. He also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special bond with Uttarakhand and the state is making full use of the same.

When asked whether the country will become Atma Nirbhar (self-reliant) during the next 25 years, he said that when Modi took over as PM in 2014, Indian economy was tenth in terms of GDP but now it had become fifth largest in the world. Over next 25 years, India will be the leading economy in the world. From importing even the smallest item in the defence sector, India had turned a significant exporter of defence equipment in past few years. From a time when India was generally ignored at global level, Modi was now commanding respect at the global level. India is becoming stronger by the day economically and diplomatically.

Speaking about the balance between environment and development, Bhatt admitted that there is some compromise on the environmental level for the sake of development but the government is trying to create an optimum level between the environment and the development.