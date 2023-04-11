BKTC Chairman reviews preparations at Badrinath Dham

By Our Staff Reporter

CHAMOLI, 9 Apr: The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President, Ajendra Ajay, today visited the Badrinath Dham along with officials of various departments and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works there and reviewed the travel arrangements. Keeping in mind the date of opening of the portals, he instructed the officers to speed up the works.

BKTC President Ajendra reached Badrinath Dham on Sunday morning and took stock of various works. He reminded the officials that the date of opening of the doors is near. On 27 April, the doors of the Badri Vishal shrine will be opened for devotees. Therefore, various works needed to be expedited. He emphasised that the devotees should not face any kind of inconvenience due to the construction works.

Ajay said that due to the reconstruction work, the devotees would reach the temple over a new footpath this time. The new pedestrian route should be prepared in a time-bound manner, so that the passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience.

He also inspected the demolished buildings and shops near the temple premises. The personnel associated with the temple’s functioning should not face any residential problem – for this, pre-fabricated rooms should be constructed near the temple as an immediate arrangement. He directed disposal of the debris of the demolished VIP guest house of BKTC near the temple at the earliest and to construct a railing on the temple path near it.

Ajay further said that, after the demolition of the VIP guest house, the construction of the pre-fabricated room being constructed for the stay of the dignitaries coming during the yatra this year should be completed at the earliest.

He also ordered that the debris and stones located in the Brahma Kapal complex be removed as soon as possible and make the complex neat and clean, so that there would be no difficulty for the devotees arriving for Pind Daan, etc. The construction work of the shoe stand should be started immediately.

Ajendra directed the officers to fix contract and rent as per rules at BKTC’s dharamshalas and lands acquired.

Present during the visit of BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay were SDM of Joshimath Kumkum Joshi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Natasha Singh, Tehsildar Ravi Shah, Assistant Engineer of BKTC Girish Devli, Assistant Engineer of Public Works Department, Police Inspector Kailash Bhatt, Officer in-charge of Badrinath Nagar Panchayat Pankaj Purohit, and officers of various departments.