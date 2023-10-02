Blood Donation Camp held by Dev Bhoomi Vikas Sansthan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Sunday inaugurated a“Mega Blood Donation Camp ” organised by ‘Dev Bhoomi Vikas Sansthan’ on the occasion of Voluntary Blood Donation Day at Race Course, here, today. He also met the donors and encouraged them. The patron of Dev Bhoomi Vikas Sansthan and former Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat were also present.

The Governor felicitated Rajendra Bisht of Rishikesh, who has donated blood 117 times, along with Manoj Sharma, Sushil Chhabra, Amit, Rajendra Rawat, Dr Piyush Maurya, who have donated blood more than 50 times. Apart from this, the organisations that cooperated in the blood donation camps organised from 3 September to 13 September were also honoured.

Governor Singh said that blood donation is the biggest donation made for humanity. Donating blood while a person is alive and donating the body after death are the most virtuous acts. He said that a person also gets self-satisfaction by donating blood.

Governor Singh appreciated the efforts of Dev Bhoomi Vikas Sansthan. He said that the institution has always done important work in the field of tree plantation, environmental protection, education and health among other social works.

Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat address appreciated the efforts of the institute and expressed his gratitude towards the people who donated blood. He said that, till date, 726 blood donation camps have been organised by the state government under the Ayushman Bhava programme. As many as 2.28 lakh people have registered on the e-Raktkosh portal, which is the highest in the country. The Health Minister said that so far 1926 people have registered for organ donation in the state, which is second in the country after Telangana.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, while expressing his gratitude to all the people present, said that participating enthusiastically in social work self-satisfaction. He said that the institute has organised blood donation camps in collaboration with various organisations from 3 to 13 September and made a 1000 units of blood available to various hospitals. He said that women have been participating in blood donation camps but most of the women and girls are suffering from anemia which needs attention. He said that lack of nutrients in food due to environmental imbalance could be the main reason for this.

MLA, Rajpur Road, Khajan Das, MLA, Doiwala, Brij Bhushan Gairola, Mayor, Dehradun, Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Chairman, Gurdwara Management Committee, Dalbir Singh Sahni, besides many people and blood donors were also present.

The event was conducted by Satyendra Negi, Secretary of the Institute. In the camp, teams from Graphic Era, AIIMS, Subharti, Mahant Indresh and Doon Hospital, IMA and City Blood Bank Rishikesh cooperated in blood collection.

A lucky draw was organised in the camp to encourage blood donors. The first prize, a Scooty, was won by Kshitij Shakiya, the second prize, a TV, was won by Harendra Rawat, the third prize, a Racing Cycle, was won by Divyanshu Negi. The fourth prize, a mixer was won by Ankit Bhandari, and the fifth prize, a toaster was won by Shubham. Twenty-five blood donors were given consolation prizes.

Chairman of SBS University, Balawala, Suhird Pal Singh was also present on the occasion and donated blood also.