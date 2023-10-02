Shapath wins Gold and Bronze is shooting championship

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Sept: International shotgun shooter hailing from Uttarakhand, Shapath Bharadwaj, won gold and bronze medals alongwith cash prizes of Rs 75000 and Rs 30000 in two shooting competions held in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in a span of one week.

Shapath participated in trap event of “Monsoon Shooting Championship” held at Nandini Shooting Range in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh, between September 22 to 24.

It was an open shooting championship for both men and women shooters and athletes from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states of the country. Shapath scored 43 in the final and defeated senior athlete Aniruddh Singh of UP who scored 41. Aadya Tripathi of Delhi bagged third rank.

Winners were given cash prizes of Rs 75000 (Gold), Rs 50000 (Silver) and Rs 35000 (Bronze).

Shapath also participated in “Manav Rachna Shotgun Shooting Champipnship” which was held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Delhi between Sept 26 to 28. A total 92 trap shooting athletes from across the country participated in it and Shapath bagged Bronze medal and cash prize of Rs 30000 in the championship. Vivan Kapoor of Rajasthan and Udaiveer Jaijee of Punjab won gold and Silver medals respectively.

Shapath also represented India in Jr World Championship held in Changwon of South Korea between July 14 to 25 this year, and he secured 7th rank in the Championship. His present world ranking in Jr is 7th in Trap event.

Shapath is an international shotgun shooting athlete of Uttarakhand who has won 9 international medals in different World Championships, World Cups, Intl Grand Prix and Global open competitions like Green Cup held in Italy, representing India.

Uttarakhand State Rifle Association’s president and former sports minister of Uttarakhand Narayan Singh Rana and general secretary Subhash Rana have congratulated Shapath on his success and achievements.