Gold and Silver bagged by Palak Gilia and Esha Singh

Asian Games

By RAJINDER PAL DEVGAN

The day started with a lovely 30 minute drive through tunnels and over bridges to the Shooting Ranges. Indian shooters are on a winning spree and I was looking forward to the Shooters win more.

To begin with, the first stop was at the Trap shooting range. Was good to see our Indian Shooters, both Men and Women practise. The general mood is of optimism and confidence. Our shooters are now among the best in the world. The trap event is tomorrow and I hope the winning ways continue.

The next event was 25 meters rifle for Women.The Indian Shooters Palak and Esha were straight away in fray for the medals. As the rounds progressed both girls were consistent, steady and held their nerve to finish with Gold and Silver – Palak Gilia getting the Gold and Esha Singh Silver.

We had to wait for more than a couple of hours for the next event the Men’s 3 position 25 meters rifle.

In between there were endless interviews of President Raja Randhir Singh with the Indian and International Press.

It is evident that he is one of the most sought after Sporting personalities in the world. Short of being mobbed he is stopped every few yards for people wanting to be photographed with him. An occasional selfie is allowed!!

The Men’s final 25 meters 3 positions rifle turned out to be a nail biting affair. Fortunes fluctuated throughout for all shooters.Towards the end it seemed that Kusale from India would walk away with the Gold and the other Indian Tomar go medaless. But fate had other ideas Kusale shot a 7.6 in the lead up to the last few rounds and dropped out of contention for a medal, very heartbreaking. In the meantime Tomar moved up, kept his nerve and ended up with an incredible Silver. Heartbreak for one and exultation for the other, the story of every sportsperson’s life.

Tomorrow is going to be a very exciting day. In the Squash final, (Men) India take on Pakistan and again in the evening India play Pakistan in Hockey Pool match.