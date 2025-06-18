Bone Cancer treated at Graphic Era with Advanced Technology

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jun: Experts at Graphic Era have successfully treated a 15-year-old boy suffering from bone cancer (high-grade osteosarcoma) in his shoulder, saving his arm.

The boy was experiencing pain and swelling on his right shoulder for the past six months before reaching Graphic Era Hospital. After examination, doctors found that a tumour was spreading from the shoulder bone (proximal humerus) to the shoulder joint (glenohumeral joint). The tumour had also surrounded nerves and blood vessels. A biopsy confirmed it to be chondroblastic high-grade osteosarcoma.

Considering the seriousness of the condition, the team of specialists decided to begin with chemotherapy followed by surgery without any delay. The surgery was done with the help of advanced 3D planning. A type 5B extra-articular resection was performed, in which the affected bones – proximal humerus, glenoid, and lateral scapula – were removed together. With the help of 3D-printed guides, precise cuts were made, and the tumour was safely removed.

Orthopedic onco-surgeon Dr Narendra Singh Butola, who led the surgery, said that this operation is a great example of how proper planning, surgical skill, and modern technology can lead to life-saving success in even the most challenging cases. He explained that earlier, in such situations, amputation was the only option left. But today, with advanced techniques, cancer can be effectively treated while preserving the limb.