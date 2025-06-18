Distt Cooperative Bank provides Mobile ATM Van Services to Pilgrims & Tourists at High Altitudes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jun: In an effort to make the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand more seamless and accessible, the state government is now ensuring cash availability even in remote and high-altitude regions. District Cooperative Banks, under the guidance of the Cooperative Department, have deployed Mobile ATM Vans in key pilgrimage locations such as Sonprayag (Rudraprayag), Mana village and Badrinath (Chamoli), Hemkund Sahib, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

These mobile ATMs, operated under the supervision of the Uttarakhand District Cooperative Bank and supported by NABARD, are allowing pilgrims to withdraw cash on-the-go in otherwise difficult terrain. The initiative is aimed at addressing the issue of cash shortages that pilgrims often face thousands of feet above sea level during their sacred journey.

This year, too, the mobile ATM vans are operational along crowded stretches of the yatra routes, ensuring that devotees have uninterrupted access to cash. The initiative has received wide appreciation from pilgrims, who have found the facility both convenient and essential for their spiritual journey.

In Chamoli district, pilgrims visiting Badrinath Temple and Hemkund Sahib, as well as army and ITBP personnel stationed in Joshimath and Mana village, are also using these mobile cash services. The vans are also circulating through Fata, Rudraprayag, and Guptkashi in the Kedarnath valley.

Mobile ATM services are similarly available in the Gangotri and Yamunotri regions.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, State Minister of Cooperation, stated, “Every year, thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit Uttarakhand’s Char Dham and other tourist destinations. With the help of these mobile ATM vans, devotees can withdraw cash from even the most remote locations, 24/7. After receiving positive feedback during the 2024 yatra, we have again deployed these services this year from Mana, the first village, to Sonprayag, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Based on demand, the number of vans may be increased in the future.”

Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary (Cooperation) and Administrator, State Cooperative Bank, informed that three Mobile ATM Vans have been deployed on the Char Dham routes. One van is serving the Uttarkashi–Gangotri–Yamunotri route, while two vans are operating in Rudraprayag and Chamoli (Badrinath region). Each day, numerous pilgrims are availing themselves of this service. The goal is to ensure no cash-related issues for devotees and tourists during their journey. District Cooperative Banks have been strictly instructed to maintain an adequate supply of cash throughout the yatra routes.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Sonika stated that this initiative has made the District Cooperative Bank a reliable partner for pilgrims, addressing their financial needs efficiently. She credited NABARD’s support for making this initiative possible, highlighting the importance of collaboration in delivering essential services to the community.