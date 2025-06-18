Chief Electoral Officer inspects EVM Warehouse with representatives of National Political Parties

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 17 Jun: Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam conducted a quarterly inspection of the EVM warehouse located in Haridwar district on Tuesday. During the visit, he thoroughly examined the Ballot Units (BU), Control Units (CU), and VVPATs stored under double lock and CCTV surveillance, accompanied by representatives of national political parties.

He reviewed the security arrangements at the warehouse in detail and expressed satisfaction with the overall system. He directed officials to replace fire extinguishers before their expiry date and emphasised preventive measures to protect EVMs from moisture during the monsoon season. He also issued several key instructions after discussing various operational aspects.

The Chief Electoral Officer inspected the CCTV control room, EVM and VVPAT storage room, visitors’ register, police inspection register, power supply, fire safety equipment, deployment of police personnel, and perimeter security arrangements of the warehouse.

Representatives from all political parties expressed their satisfaction with the EVM security arrangements.

Prominent officials present during the inspection included Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das, Additional District Magistrate Deependra Singh Negi, Tehsildar Sachin Kumar, and political party representatives—Chandrapal (District Vice President, Congress), Binder Pal (Mandal President, BJP), Anil Chaudhary (District President, BSP), Akshay Kumar Gautam (BSP), and NS Saini (BSP), among others.