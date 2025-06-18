PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana: Rs 27.65 lakhs allegedly embezzled in Haridwar

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 17 Jun: A financial irregularity amounting to Rs 27.65 lakhs under the PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana has been alleged in Laksar and Bahadrabad blocks of Haridwar district. The alleged scam, exposed through an RTI (Right to Information) query, points to Horticulture Department officials misappropriating funds using fraudulent documentation.

RTI activist Faizan Ansari has formally lodged a complaint with Laksar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Saurabh Aswal, urging an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe into the matter. Ansari claims the scam was orchestrated under the Drip Irrigation, Microdrip, Sprinkler Irrigation components of the scheme, under which government records show funds were disbursed, but no actual work was carried out on beneficiaries’ lands.

According to Ansari, an amount of Rs 27.65 lakhs was siphoned off in the names of 32 farmers, most of whom were actually unaware of the scheme or any financial disbursement made in their favour. Allegations indicate that forged affidavits with fake signatures were created, while no micro-drip or sprinkler systems were in reality handed over to the beneficiary farmers or installed on their fields as attributed to them on government records.

The allegation has been made that the horticulture officials and the block-level staff fabricated beneficiary records, including fake photographs and location details, to falsely depict the scheme’s implementation. One named beneficiary, Madanpal, allegedly had payments of Rs 87,657 and Rs 1,53,140 recorded in his name with forged signatures and registration documents but, in reality, he has denied signing any such papers.

Ansari has demanded stringent action against those involved, including criminal prosecution, the suspension of implicated officials, and an assets inquiry. He has further appealed for rightful compensation to be provided to the affected farmers. Warning of consequences, he stated that failure to take decisive action could undermine farmers’ trust in government welfare programmes.

Meanwhile, responding to the complaint, SDM Saurabh Aswal confirmed that a complaint has been received and he assured an official investigation into the allegations. He added that a team will be formed to verify the allegations, and if discrepancies are found, appropriate legal action will be initiated against those responsible.

It remains however to be seen of the authorities sincerely conduct an in-depth probe into the matte and take due action against the guilty allegedly involved in fraudulent practices in government schemes.