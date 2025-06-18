UTC to Induct 100 new buses, phase out ageing fleet

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Haldwani, 17 Jun: In a significant push towards modernising public transport and ensuring environmental compliance, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) is set to introduce 100 new buses over the next two to three months. The move comes following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s directives to phase out outdated and deteriorating buses from service.

UTC Managing Director Reena Joshi shared with the media in Haldwani today that many buses in the current fleet, manufactured between 2016 and 2019, have surpassed their operational lifespan. She asserted that these buses will be systematically replaced with new vehicles to enhance passenger safety, comfort, and adherence to environmental norms.

Joshi also reminded the media of CM Dhami’s proactive approach to strengthening road transport infrastructure. She added that, under the leadership of the present CM, 130 new buses were procured earlier, and now an additional 100 buses are being inducted to replace ageing vehicles and improve service efficiency.

Acknowledging staffing shortages, particularly of drivers and conductors, Joshi also observed that while temporary outsourcing solutions have been implemented, permanent recruitment processes are being initiated to address manpower gaps across UTC depots.

During her visit to Haldwani Roadways Bus Station, Joshi inspected passenger amenities, issuing directives for improvements in waiting areas and cleanliness. She emphasised the need for enhanced facilities as traveller numbers continue to rise, especially with the approaching festive and tourism seasons.

It may also be pertinent to remind here that the urgency of fleet renewal has increased after the National Capital Region Transport Department announced that Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) diesel vehicles will be banned from entering Delhi and NCR regions starting 1 November 2025. With stringent pollution control measures being enforced, outdated diesel buses from Uttarakhand will no longer be permitted on key inter-state routes, necessitating swift action towards fleet modernisation.

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation operates extensive intra-state and inter-state services, connecting the hill and the plains. With growing passenger expectations and an ageing fleet, the introduction of new buses is expected to reduce breakdowns and improve service reliability, particularly on high-demand routes linking Uttarakhand to Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring states.

With the BS-IV diesel and petrol ban deadline looming in respect of commercial vehicles in Delhi, Uttarakhand, given its heavy bus traffic towards Delhi and surrounding areas, upgrading the fleet is not merely an enhancement but a regulatory necessity.