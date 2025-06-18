Tempo overturns near Garjiya Mata Temple in Ramnagar, 14 injured

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ramnagar (Nainital), 17 Jun: A major accident occurred near Garjiya Mata Temple in Ramnagar, Nainital district, today, when a tempo carrying pilgrims overturned, injuring 14 devotees. Five of the injured are reported to be in serious condition and have been referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment.

According to reports, all the injured belong to the same family from Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place on a sharp bend near the temple, allegedly due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The eyewitnesses described a scene of panic as local residents rushed to assist, pulling the injured out of the wreckage and transporting them to Ramnagar Government Hospital with the help of a 108 ambulance.

Vishal Thakur, one of the injured pilgrims, claimed that the tempo was overloaded and travelling at high speed, which he believes led to the accident. He urged the authorities to conduct strict checks on such vehicles and take action against overloading.

Dr Deepa of Ramnagar Joint Hospital confirmed that 14 injured individuals were admitted, five of whom were in critical condition and have been transferred to a higher medical facility. The remaining patients are undergoing treatment at Ramnagar hospital.