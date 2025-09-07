Book launch: Mussoorie resonates with echoes of Landour

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE , 6 Sept: The literary heritage of the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie , received a soulful addition today with the launch of ‘The Echoes of Landour : A Resonant Longing’, the fourth poetry collection by twin brothers, Raghav and Raj Bijalwan. The event was graced by Meera Saklani, the first woman chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad, officially launched the book .

The event brought together writers, educators, students, and admirers of Mussoorie ’s cultural legacy. Through their poems, the authors shed light on the challenges that threaten the identity of the town while also celebrating its timeless charm. The book is dedicated to the twin brothers’ grandfather, the late Prem Dutt Bijalwan.

The brothers express their gratitude to the people of Mussoorie , hoping that their event would serve both as a reminder and an appeal to the people to reflect on the shared vision of safeguarding Mussoorie ’s cultural fabric and heritage. Every poem in the book allows the readers into a world where nostalgia meets reality, where every poem resonates and echoes the longings of Mussoorie .

The book not just brings the past into the picture but also establishes the present state. In our poetry collection, we have underlined the need for participation of citizens and to limit the greed that threatens the very existence of the Queen of Hills, Mussoorie .

Through our poems, we call upon the people of Mussoorie to realize what is happening around them. It is already late, and in this attempt to revisit the longings, we wish to remind the citizens of their wholesome duty towards their own town, Mussoorie . Of course, the town will have to take a bitter pill to, at least begin the process of healing.

In all the poems, you’ll find the following message being stressed: The people of Mussoorie are the guardians of its legacy, and it is up to us to ensure that the town’s cultural heritage is preserved for future generations. We must work together to protect the town’s architecture, its traditions, and its natural beauty. We must also strive to revive the lost glory of Mussoorie , restore the town to its former splendour, and create a brighter future for ourselves and our children.

The town needs healing. Now more than ever. Time is a witness to everything. We’ll be remembered for the efforts we made, for the actions we took to save our town. I hope all of us choose to be on the right side of history and make constructive efforts to restore the glory of our town.

This is our humble attempt in the service of our town, Mussoorie .

For the sake of our town.