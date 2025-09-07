SIT to probe Rs 3.18 crore fraud in PM Nutrition Scheme

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Sep: The investigation into the scam within the Prime Minister ‘s Nutrition Scheme (Mid-Day Meal) and Shakti Nirmaan Yojana has been handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). This approval has been granted by Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

It may be recalled that two months ago, a complaint regarding financial irregularities was received at the PM Nutrition Cell, Dehradun. Following this, a departmental inquiry was conducted. The inquiry found personnel engaged through an outsourcing agency directly guilty, while negligence on the part of the then officials also came to light. Rawat stated that no individual involved in the manipulation of government funds will be spared.

Under the School Education Department, a case involving the embezzlement of Rs 3.18 crore of government funds surfaced at the PM Nutrition Cell in Dehradun district. Considering the sensitive nature of the case, a departmental-level investigation was initiated. The detailed report of the inquiry, chaired by the Additional Director, Garhwal Mandal, has been submitted to the government. The report prima facie found evidence of embezzlement, recommending a high-level investigation to uncover the full extent and take strict action against the guilty. Taking a firm stance, Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has recommended handing over the investigation into the embezzlement of government funds to the SIT, ensuring stringent action against the accused in the scam and their associates. Furthermore, action will also be taken against officials who displayed negligence in discharging their official duties.

The Minister informed that the investigation report has held Naveen Singh Rawat, the MIS Coordinator engaged through an outsourcing agency at the District Education Officer (Basic) office in Dehradun district, directly guilty of embezzling government funds. He stated that the report reveals the accused misused his technical knowledge to manipulate over Rs 3 crore 18 lakh in government funds during the period from 2023-24 to 2025-26. The said amount was transferred online to various unknown accounts. Although direct involvement of any other personnel in this case has not been confirmed, half a dozen officials, including District Education Officers, Basic and Finance and Accounts Officers during the said period, are under investigation for failing to discharge their official duties. Action against all of them will be ensured under the Uttarakhand Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Act. He stated that officials allowed illegal online transfers of funds from PM Nutrition-related accounts to various accounts without any verification, constituting gross negligence in the discharge of their duties. Dr Rawat said that to prevent such incidents in future, instructions have been issued to departmental officials to entrust financial and other confidential work only to responsible and competent permanent personnel.