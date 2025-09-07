Dhami interacts with disaster-hit residents of Bageshwar district

Garhwal Post Bureau

BAGESHWAR, 6 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Paunsari, one of the disaster – hit villages in Bageshwar district , and interacted with the affected residents to enquire about their condition. He assured them that every possible assistance would be extended and emphasised that the state government stood firmly with the families during this difficult phase. Later, he also met villagers displaced by the disaster at the Government Higher Secondary School in Baisani, where he patiently heard their grievances.

During his visit, the CM also reviewed the ongoing relief operations with District Magistrate Bageshwar Ashish Bhatgain. The DM apprised him that on August 29, following incessant rainfall, five houses in Khaijar Tok of Paunsari were buried under debris. Of the six people living there, five were trapped, and one managed to survive. So far, three bodies have been retrieved, while the search for the remaining two is continuing with the support of NDRF, SDRF, fire service personnel, drones, dog squads, and victim locating cameras. Relief compensation has already been provided to the affected families, and all basic services have been restored in the area.

Dhami assured that a complete assessment of the damage will be undertaken to expedite rehabilitation and resettlement efforts. He also announced that Rs 52 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and strengthening of the damaged 132 KV Pitkul sub-station.