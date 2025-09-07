UOA founder Sanjay participates in World Ortho Congress at Madrid

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Sept: Padma Shri awardee and doctor, BKS Sanjay, founder president of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association, shared his experience in the 45 SICOT World Orthopaedic Congress held in Madrid from September 3- 5. Their presentations addressed some of the most challenging orthopaedic conditions seen in both resource-rich and resource-constrained settings. The father-son duo shared insights from over two decades of surgical experience, highlighting affordable, innovative, and life-changing surgical solutions for complex musculoskeletal problems like life-threatening complex knee fractures, lifelong orthopaedic disabilities of CP (cerebral Palsy), huge TB abscesses, and increasing knee arthritis problems.

Dr Sanjay concluded that medial open wedge high tibial osteotomy is technically a simple procedure and financially a significantly cheaper option, and a viable option as compared to replacement surgery as a viable alternative to TKR in selected cases of OA, particularly in Asian countries where squatting and cross-legged knee activities are required.

Gaurav Sanjay, who is currently Joint Secretary of Dehradun Orthopaedic Society and executive member of Uttarakhand Orthopaedic Association, presented a paper with the conclusion that the percutaneous negative suction drainage technique is a safe, simple, and effective technique to prevent the disastrous complication of compartment syndrome after intra-articular proximal tibia fractures. In another paper on Cerebral Palsy (CP), which is quite common in developing countries like India due to poor socio-economic conditions. Surgical treatment is indicated when deformities and/or contracture interfere with activities of daily living. Dr Gaurav concluded that the sooner the surgery, the better the results, particularly in younger patients.