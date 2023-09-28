Boosting Sports

The fact that so many of the participating sport persons and medal winners from India at the Asian Games are from financially and socially challenged backgrounds raises some important questions. Is the driving factor in the world of Indian sports primarily the desire to rise above one’s circumstances? Many achievers have stories about the difficult conditions they have overcome to fully realise their talent. That they have made it to the Asian Games and won medals indicates the long journey they have covered, something that provides an extra sheen to their achievements. It goes to the credit of the system that has been developed over the years by the government and other agencies that such talent has been identified and nurtured to reach the highest levels.

It must also be noted that this very section of society also has minimum facilities to practice their chosen disciplines at the primary levels. Often, ingenious ways are found by families and the local community to provide the basic necessities. As a result, precious time is lost in developing the higher level of skills necessary. As such, when comparing the successes gained at international meets, these factors also need to be acknowledged, not just the number of medals.

However, when it comes to calculating results in terms of potential, India obviously falls short. This is because the better off sections of society that have the necessary facilities, coaches, health indices, etc., at the earliest stages do not seem to be contributing proportionately. Very few of the ones who have the means develop the required passion for sports that would make them put in several precious years of their lives into pursuing it. Their priorities and interests are different. There are few sports that they find interesting or lucrative enough to generate interest.

Nobody can blame people for making personal career or lifestyle choices. However, since this section comprises a significant percentage of the population, ways and means should be found to utilise their potential. Just as there is a declining interest in the armed forces as a career, which is being sought to be compensated through schemes like Agniveer, etc., similar programmes are required to make sports an attractive calling. This needs the structure of all sports to become as lucrative as is the case with Cricket. It cannot be done by the government alone – businesses need to set up profitable models to promote sports. It is already being done but not speedily enough or on the required scale. All must contribute to the medals tally for it to become substantial enough.