Brig SD Dangwal (Retd) awarded All India Competition Title of “Longevity Hero of the Year”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Nov: The results of the prestigious all-India contest “50 Khyaal 50” were announced on 17 November, declaring Brigadier Sarvesh Dutt (Pahadi) Dangwal (Retd) as the All India winner of the “Longevity Hero of the Year” award. The competition, designed exclusively for individuals above 50 years of age, aims to promote a healthy, purposeful, balanced, and long-living lifestyle across the country.

The contest was conducted in two stages: Selection of the top 10 participants by the jury, and public voting to choose the final winner.

Brigadier Dangwal received an overwhelming 1,242 votes, the highest among all finalists, reflecting the trust and admiration of supporters nationwide.

At 75 years of age, Brigadier Dangwal’s victory stands as a powerful testament to the impact of disciplined living, mental resilience, holistic well-being, and a purpose-driven approach to life. His lifestyle and personal discipline met and exceeded all parameters set by the organisers.

Expressing his gratitude, Brigadier Dangwal said, “This award is not just a personal milestone; it represents the faith, support, and encouragement of all those who stood by me. I sincerely hope that the youth and veteran community of Uttarakhand draw inspiration from this achievement and continue to lead meaningful, disciplined, and empowered lives.”

Brigadier Dangwal’s achievement serves as a source of inspiration for the military fraternity and senior citizen community across Uttarakhand and India, proving that every stage of life offers the opportunity to excel and inspire others.