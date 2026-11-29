Govt takes key pre-poll decisions; land-use conversion charges to be reduced

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: In a series of decisions with significant political, social and administrative implications ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today approved 23 proposals, including a hike of Rs 1,700 per month in the honorarium of ASHAs, a proposal for de-reservation of forest land in Bapugram and other areas, and the introduction of a two-year compulsory service bond for postgraduate doctors passing out from government medical colleges.

Following the cabinet meeting, Additional Secretary and Director General, Information, Banshidhar Tiwari briefed the media about the decisions.

In a significant decision, the Cabinet also approved keeping the enhanced mining royalty rates in abeyance, while approving a reduction in land-use conversion charges under master plans, a move aimed at encouraging planned development and discouraging unauthorised construction. The decisions come at a time when the BJP government and organisation have entered election mode, with the ruling party having already released its report card on its five-year tenure well ahead of the Assembly polls.

One of the major decisions concerns social security for workers. The Cabinet approved the promulgation of the Uttarakhand Social Security Code Rules, 2026, under the provisions of the Social Security Code, 2020. The new rules will extend social security benefits to both organised and unorganised workers. Separate boards will be constituted for the welfare of unorganised workers and building and construction workers. The rules also provide for the creation of a Social Security Fund for extending benefits to unorganised workers. Provisions have also been made for safeguarding gratuity payments where the nominated beneficiary is a minor, besides arrangements for funeral expenses in the event of a worker’s death.

In another decision with considerable political and public significance, the Cabinet gave in-principle approval to the proposal for de-reservation of 594.90 acres of notified forest land in Bapugram, Rishikesh, to facilitate further action in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court. The Forest Department will now submit the formal proposal in this regard. The decision is expected to provide a way forward for addressing the long-pending issue of residents settled in Bapugram, Bindukhatta and other such areas who have been seeking ownership rights over land occupied by them for decades. The Cabinet has also approved the constitution of a sub-committee of ministers to formulate a policy for regularisation of settlements and land occupied by residents in these areas. However, the decision does not by itself confer ownership rights on the occupants.

The Cabinet also approved a two-year compulsory government service bond for students admitted to postgraduate courses in government medical colleges. After completing their PG courses, the doctors will be required to serve in hospitals located in remote and mountainous areas of the State. The decision is aimed at addressing the persistent shortage of specialist doctors and senior resident doctors in government hospitals, particularly in difficult and inaccessible areas.

In a significant decision concerning frontline health workers, the Cabinet approved a hike of Rs 1,700 per month in the honorarium of ASHA workers. Their monthly honorarium will consequently rise from Rs 8,300 to Rs 10,000. The Cabinet also authorised the CM to take a decision on increasing the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers and helpers, following a proposal submitted by the Women Empowerment and Child Development Department.

The government also decided to provide a guarantee of Rs 207.75 crores to cooperative and public sector sugar mills for raising bank loans during the 2026-27 crushing season. The guarantee will cover the sugar mills at Bazpur, Nadehi, Kichha and Doiwala, enabling them to arrange working capital from banks and ensure timely payment of sugarcane dues to farmers.

The proposed Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system, popularly known as the pod taxi project, in Haridwar also received Cabinet approval. Envisaged as a dedicated public transport network under the proposed ‘Haridwar Darshan’ project, it will cover 21.08 km through three corridors and have 21 stations. The first corridor will connect Sitapur with Bharat Mata Mandir over 15.58 km, with 15 stations. The second will connect City Hospital with Daksh Mandir over 3.10 km, with four stations, while the third will connect Ganeshpuram with DAV School over 2.40 km, with two stations. The project will require 6.9555 hectares of land, including 6.1171 hectares of government land and 0.8384 hectares of private land. An additional two hectares of temporary land will be required for five years for construction-related activities. The Cabinet further decided not to implement the enhanced mining royalty rates, keeping the increased rates suspended.

A key decision, which can also be called as somewhat controversial is the approval by the Cabinet of a reduction in the charges prescribed for land-use conversion under master plans. The existing rates were considered impractical, discouraging landowners and developers from obtaining statutory approvals and contributing to unauthorised construction and unplanned plotting. The revised arrangement is expected to encourage legal development, improve ease of doing business and generate employment opportunities. In a similarly controversial decision, Cabinet also approved relaxation in building construction and development regulations by prescribing different levels of competent authorities for granting relaxations based on plot size and building usage, keeping in view the differing requirements of hilly and plains areas. This decision can earn the ire of environmentalists.

The maximum age limit for direct recruitment to the post of Forest Guard has been increased from 25 to 28 years up to December 31, 2028. The Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Subordinate Forest Service (Amendment) Rules, 2026, to implement the decision.

The Cabinet removed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from the panel of executing agencies for government construction works, citing its failure to show interest in assigned automated, mechanised and tunnel parking projects in five districts and its failure to commence construction despite the release of funds.

The Cabinet approved the creation of five posts of Deputy Excise Commissioners and six posts of Assistant Excise Commissioners, taking the total to 11 new posts. The restructuring is intended to strengthen revenue collection and curb the illegal liquor trade. It also approved one additional post of Vice-Chairperson in the Uttarakhand Safai Karamchari Commission.

Other decisions included amendments to the eligibility criteria for direct recruitment of pharmacists under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme, allowing BPharma candidates alongside DPharma holders, amendments to the X-ray Technician Service Rules, and approval of the Uttarakhand Setu Aayog Information Technology Service Rules, 2026.