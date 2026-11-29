State Convention of Cong on 13 Dec in Dehradun in place of Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: Stepping up its political activities ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Uttarakhand Congress has begun preparations for a series of programmes across various Assembly constituencies in the state. The party plans to organise events in seven to eight Assembly segments over the next ten days and will subsequently identify another eight constituencies for the second phase of its outreach campaign. The party has also decided to now hold its state convention on 13 December and in Dehradun instead of hosting it in Haridwar as was scheduled earlier.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal informed the media that the party has, for the time being, identified a number of Assembly constituencies for the proposed programmes. These include Kashipur, Sitarganj, Chaubattakhal, Laksar and Someshwar, among others. He said that the official communication regarding the programmes is being issued and that the party has devised a strategy under which different leaders will be assigned responsibility for events in different constituencies.

Godiyal said the programmes would be organised in a phased and sequential manner, with one leader addressing an event on a particular day and another leader taking charge of a programme elsewhere the following day. Through this approach, the party aims to maintain a continuous political presence across selected Assembly segments and strengthen its organisational outreach at the grassroots level.

He said that after completion of programmes in the first eight identified constituencies, another set of eight Assembly seats would be selected within the following ten days for the next phase. According to him, the framework for the party’s campaign activities is being prepared on a continuous basis and additional programmes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Godiyal also shared that the party will hold its state convention in Dehradun now on 13 December. Members of all the Block Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and the office-bearers of the Pradesh Congress Committee are expected to participate in the convention, which is being viewed as an important gathering ahead of the intensification of the party’s political campaign in the state.

Apart from constituency-level programmes, the Congress is also planning an event with ex-servicemen on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The programme is proposed to be organised either in Dehradun or Kotdwar, although the venue is yet to be finalised.

Emphasising that the party’s political activities would continue to gather momentum, Godiyal said more details regarding upcoming programmes would be announced shortly. During the interaction, he also took a swipe at the BJP over its Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Referring to the BJP’s outreach campaign, he remarked that wherever the party goes, people themselves will indicate what sort of response and endorsement it deserves.

The planned programmes are expected to mark the beginning of a wider political mobilisation exercise by the Congress as it seeks to strengthen its presence across Assembly constituencies ahead of the electoral battle in Uttarakhand.