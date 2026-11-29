Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today reviewed the physical and financial progress of several major infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand, including the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, Rishikesh Ganga Corridor and Sharda Riverfront Corridor, during the fifth meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) held at the CM’s official residence here.

The CM directed the officials to expedite work on the ongoing projects and complete the necessary procedures for projects that can be launched at the earliest. He said visible progress on some projects should be seen on the ground within the next month and stressed that all the departments concerned must work in close coordination to achieve this objective.

Dhami emphasised that development projects should be taken forward while preserving the unique identity, local culture, religious significance and natural heritage of the respective regions. He said local characteristics must be integrated into project planning and execution so that regional identity is maintained while also creating greater opportunities for tourism and employment.

During the meeting, the officials informed that projects worth Rs 3,297 crores have been proposed under the Haridwar Ganga Corridor, of which projects worth around Rs 495 crores are currently under implementation. Development of the administrative route has reached 75 per cent completion, while development works in the northern area of Har Ki Pauri have achieved 70 per cent progress. Redevelopment of Har Ki Pauri and Subhash Ghat is 50 per cent complete, while redevelopment of the Rodi Belwala area has reached 45 per cent completion. Development of access routes to the Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples has achieved 55 per cent and 50 per cent progress respectively. These works are targeted for completion by December 2026. Redevelopment of Satikund has reached 30 per cent completion and is scheduled to be completed by April 2027.

Under the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, projects worth Rs 3,456 crores are proposed, with projects valued at Rs 274 crores currently under execution. Construction of the Integrated Command and Control Centre near Janki Jhula has reached 39 per cent completion and is targeted for completion by June 2027. In addition, development of Triveni Ghat at a cost of Rs 115.07 crores, beautification of the Aastha Path at a cost of Rs 35.78 crores and construction of the Chandrabhaga pedestrian bridge at a cost of Rs 32.28 crores are in progress. Development of rafting and tourist facilities in the Shivpuri and Neem Beach areas is also being undertaken.

Officials informed that projects worth Rs 1,526 crores have been proposed under the Sharda Riverfront Corridor, of which projects worth Rs 340.49 crores are currently being implemented. An ecological corridor being developed at a cost of Rs 85.23 crores to reduce disaster risks has achieved 75 per cent completion. Redevelopment of Sharda Ghat, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 184.20 crore, has reached 30 per cent completion, while 13 per cent of the first phase of the urban drainage scheme costing Rs 66.49 crores has been completed. Construction of the Tanakpur bus terminal is also in its final stage.

It was shared at the meeting that projects worth a total of Rs 8,279 crores have been proposed under the three corridors, with projects worth around Rs 1,109 crores currently under implementation. These projects are expected to generate direct employment for between 21,000 and 27,000 people and indirect employment for between 45,000 and 53,000 people.

The progress of the proposed Spiritual Economic Zone in the Srinagar-Belkedar area was also reviewed. The zone is planned to be developed over approximately 72 hectares. Various proposals relating to the safe and planned development of adventure tourism, expansion of tourism infrastructure, promotion of private investment and effective monitoring of projects were also discussed during the meeting.

Among those present were Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Pradeep Batra; Vice-Chairman of the Infrastructure Monitoring Council Vishwas Dawar; Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan; Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram; Secretaries Ravinath Raman and Pankaj Kumar Pandey; Resident Commissioner Ajay Mishra; and officials of the concerned implementing agencies.