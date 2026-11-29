Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: The Dehradun district administration has intensified preparations for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2027, with a focus on ensuring that the electoral process is conducted in a free, fair, smooth and transparent manner. As part of these preparations, a training programme for zonal and sector magistrates appointed for election duty was organised at the Boxing Hall in the Parade Ground complex on Thursday.

District Magistrate and District Election Officer Dr Ashish Chauhan interacted with officials and personnel during the training session, addressing queries related to their responsibilities, election procedures and operational protocols. Speaking on the occasion, he said that conducting the Assembly elections in a fair, peaceful and transparent manner is the district administration’s highest priority and that zonal and sector magistrates would play a crucial role in ensuring the successful execution of the electoral process.

Chauhan described elections as a vital democratic exercise and said maintaining their integrity and credibility is the collective responsibility of all election personnel. He urged the officials to view election duties not as a burden but as an opportunity to fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation and strengthen democratic institutions. He emphasised that there is no scope for negligence or procedural lapses in election-related work and advised officials to seek guidance from their senior officers whenever any doubt arose regarding assigned responsibilities.

The District Election Officer (DEO) instructed all the officials to thoroughly understand their duties and ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. He said the experience gained during election duty would also contribute to professional development and administrative learning.

Chauhan directed zonal and sector magistrates to undertake regular visits to their allotted areas and carry out detailed inspections of polling stations and polling booths. According to officials, 46 of the 50 appointed zonal magistrates and 218 of the 239 sector magistrates attended the training programme.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Deepak Saini, Additional District Magistrate and Deputy District Election Officer Jitendra Kumar, and master trainer and Director, District Rural Development Agency, Vikram Singh, were also present during the training session.