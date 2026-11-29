Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: A one-day state-level workshop on ‘Leveraging Free Trade Agreements (FTAs)’ was organised at Hyatt Centric here, today, under the joint aegis of the Regional Authority, Delhi, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and the Directorate of Industries, Government of Uttarakhand. The workshop was aimed to connect the state’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurs and exporters with global markets by creating awareness about the provisions, opportunities and export potential available under various free trade agreements.

Addressing the workshop, the State MSME Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary said that the initiative is an important step towards linking entrepreneurs, exporters and particularly MSME units of Uttarakhand with international markets and enhancing their export capabilities. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, he said free trade agreements with countries such as Australia, the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand are opening new avenues for Indian products by facilitating access to overseas markets at zero or concessional customs duties.

Chaudhary said that Uttarakhand’s exports have increased from Rs 10,836 crores in 2017-18 to Rs 13,802 crore in 2025-26. He said pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, food processing, organic and herbal products, and handicrafts have made significant contributions to this growth. He further informed that capital investment proposals worth Rs 70,397 crores for 6,932 projects have received in-principle approval during the past three years through the Invest Uttarakhand single-window portal. He added that Uttarakhand had also secured first position in its category in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024 and the Investment Friendliness Index 2026.

Highlighting the state’s industrial infrastructure initiatives, the minister said special industrial parks are being developed in Pauri, Chamoli and Almora to encourage industrial activity in hill districts. A multi-storey industrial complex, or flatted factory, is being established in Haridwar at a cost of Rs 194 crores, while similar facilities have been proposed in Selaqui and Pantnagar. He also said that an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) is being developed at Khurpia in Kichha at a cost of Rs 1,100 crores. In addition, a multimodal logistics park in Haridwar and a Land Customs Station at Banbasa are being developed to strengthen trade and logistics infrastructure.

Chaudhary said efforts are also being made to provide wider national and international recognition to Uttarakhand’s traditional handicrafts, Aipan art, millets and products manufactured by women self-help groups through the ‘House of Himalayas’ and ‘Himadri’ brands.

Director General and Commissioner, Industries, Saurabh Gaharwar briefed participants about the state’s industrial ecosystem, investment opportunities and measures being undertaken to promote exports.

Amit Verma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, and Nikhil Verma, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade, made detailed presentations on India’s free trade agreements with various countries, customs duty concessions available under these agreements, Rules of Origin provisions, the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and the Districts as Export Hubs initiative. They highlighted how effective utilisation of these provisions could improve the competitiveness of Indian products in international markets.

During the technical sessions, experts from various export promotion councils and industry bodies delivered detailed presentations on export opportunities available to Uttarakhand in sectors such as agriculture, processed food products, handicrafts, services and engineering goods. Officials of the Directorate of Industries also informed participants about financial incentives, quality certification support and logistics facilities available under the state’s export policy.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session during which entrepreneurs, exporters and representatives of industry organisations discussed issues relating to export procedures, practical utilisation of free trade agreements and access to international markets. Participants also shared their suggestions with officials.

Representatives of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), along with a large number of entrepreneurs and exporters from across the state, participated in the workshop.