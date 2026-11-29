Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has accorded financial approval exceeding Rs 32.58 crores for various development schemes across Uttarakhand, covering flood protection, sports infrastructure, solar energy, tourism development, temple beautification, road construction and electricity supply projects.

Among the major approvals, the CM sanctioned Rs 4.92 crores for flood protection works to safeguard the Kulsari multipurpose ground in Tharali block of Chamoli district from erosion by the Pindar River. Approval has also been granted for construction works worth Rs 1 crore under the Integrated Sports Infrastructure Development Project at the Indira Gandhi International Sports Complex, Golapar, Haldwani, with the Drinking Water Construction Corporation designated as the executing agency.

Dhami also approved the release of the second instalment of Rs 16.27 crores for the installation of 17 MW grid-connected solar power plants at 3,042 government buildings during 2026-27. In addition, approval was given for the release of the first instalment of Rs 1.24 crores for the construction of an examination hall, internal roads, furnishing works and other facilities at the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission office complex.

The Chief Minister sanctioned funds for road connectivity works in Pithoragarh district, approved the release of Rs 3.17 crores under the One District One River initiative for the Garur Ganga project in Bageshwar, and sanctioned Rs 42.98 lakhs for installation of 50 hand pumps in Someshwar Assembly constituency of Almora district.

Financial approvals were also granted for the beautification of temples in Tehri district, development and beautification of the Mankeshwar Siddh Mahadev tourist site in Gangolihat, and construction of meditation centres near Hundeshwar Mahadev temple in Pratapnagar. Additionally, approval was granted for the release of the remaining Rs 2 crores for ensuring electricity supply to 74 previously uncovered habitations in Champawat Assembly constituency. These projects are aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving public amenities and promoting tourism across different parts of the state.