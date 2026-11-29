CM announces 4 key measures to strengthen disaster management

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced four major initiatives in order to strengthen Uttarakhand’s disaster management framework and enhance the public participation while addressing a state-level programme organised at the Secretariat to mark the first State Disaster Management Day.

The CM announced that ex-servicemen, retired personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, police and other uniformed services would be trained in disaster preparedness and response. With their support, awareness regarding disaster management will be promoted among the general public. In the first phase, one teacher for every 1,000 students in schools, colleges and other educational institutions with larger enrolment will be trained by the state government as an Aapda Mitra or disaster management specialist. These trained teachers will help create sustained awareness about disasters among students.

Dhami also announced that incidents of accidental fires in residential buildings would henceforth be treated as disasters and those affected would be provided relief assistance in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. He further announced that people who selflessly assist in relief and rescue operations during disasters and road accidents would be recognised and rewarded.

On the occasion, the CM also released the Incident Response System (IRS) Manual and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) 2026-27.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said that Uttarakhand’s unique geographical conditions make disaster management a constant challenge. The state remains vulnerable to various natural disasters and, therefore, it is essential to strengthen preparedness at every level while increasing public awareness. He said students from schools and colleges are also being actively linked with disaster management initiatives.

The CM emphasised that prompt response during disasters is of utmost importance and the entire system must become active immediately after receiving information about any incident so that relief and assistance reach affected people without delay. He said standing with those affected in difficult circumstances is equally important. Referring to the past two to three years, he noted that the state had faced several disasters during which government departments and various agencies of the Centre and the state worked in close coordination to carry out relief and rescue operations effectively.

Sharing experiences from the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, Dhami recalled that 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on Diwali, 12 November, 2023. Ensuring their safe rescue was a major challenge. He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various agencies of the Central and state governments worked in close coordination to carry forward the operation. The Prime Minister continuously monitored its progress, while teams from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways also played a significant role.

Dhami reminded that several technical challenges emerged during the Silkyara rescue mission and multiple alternative strategies were pursued simultaneously to ensure the workers’ safe evacuation. National and international experts were consulted, and after nearly 17 days of relentless efforts, all 41 workers were rescued safely on 28 November, 2023. He said the operation’s success was made possible through the blessings of Baba Baukhnag, the patience shown by the trapped workers, the dedication of rescue teams and effective coordination between the Central and state governments. Stressing Uttarakhand’s seismic vulnerability, he also advocated regular earthquake mock drills.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said that considering the state’s geographical conditions, special emphasis must be placed on preparedness, swift response and post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction to reduce the impact of disasters. He described the Silkyara rescue mission as not only a successful rescue operation but also a remarkable example of human sensitivity. Maintaining patience in adverse circumstances, strong teamwork from the district level to the Government of India and on-ground guidance from the highest levels of leadership were among the key factors behind its success.

Bardhan said assistance should reach the last affected person in a timely manner. He stressed on the effective use of modern technologies in disaster management, utilisation of expertise available at Central institutions located in the state, greater community participation and improved coordination among departments and agencies.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, made a presentation detailing the Silkyara rescue operation. He informed that 133 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) comprising 2,250 members have been constituted across the state. For earthquake early warning, 169 sensors and 112 sirens have been installed.

Among those present on the occasion were Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Madan Kaushik, Dhan Singh Rawat, Ganesh Joshi, Khajan Das, Pradeep Batra and Bharat Singh Chaudhary; Vice-Chairman of the State Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Ruhela; Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Raghuveer Singh Bhandari; Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram and DGP Deepam Seth whule DMs joined on virtual basis.