CAG report raises questions over Namami Gange implementation: Qazi Nizamuddin

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 10 Mar: The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India tabled in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the second day of the Budget Session has triggered sharp political reactions. Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin today raised serious questions regarding the implementation of the Namami Gange Programme and the quality of water in the Ganga River.

Referring to the CAG report presented in the House earlier today, Nizamuddin claimed that the findings had raised serious concerns about the condition of the Ganga in Uttarakhand and the manner in which the Namami Gange scheme was being implemented in the state. He said that the state government and the Chief Minister would have to provide answers on the issues highlighted in the report.

Quoting the findings of the CAG report, the Congress MLA and Party’s National Secretary said that laboratories of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board are not functioning in accordance with prescribed standards. He pointed out that several laboratories are not accredited, raising doubts about the reliability of tests conducted to determine the quality of water.

Nizamuddin further claimed that the report indicated that the water of the Ganga at Haridwar had been found to fall under the ‘B’ category, which is not considered suitable for direct drinking. He described the finding as a matter of serious concern, particularly because the Ganga holds immense religious and cultural significance for millions of people who regard the river with deep reverence.

Nizamuddin also said that the report has further pointed out that sewage treatment plants in the state are not functioning in accordance with the standards laid down by the National Green Tribunal. He added that the report has also highlighted a shortage of 18 sewage treatment plants in the state and noted that several existing plants were lying non-functional.

According to Nizamuddin, the contents of the CAG report clearly indicate that the situation of the Namami Gange programme in Uttarakhand is far from satisfactory. He said that although crores of rupees are being spent on cleaning the Ganga, the expected results are yet to be achieved.

Targeting the government, he said that if such large sums are being spent to keep the waters of the Ganga clean and yet people are not receiving pure water, the government must explain what steps it is taking to address the situation.

He further alleged that instead of focusing on issues related to public welfare and faith, the government is indulging in divisive politics. Nizamuddin said that the Ganga is a centre of faith for crores of Sanatan followers and if the condition of the river is deteriorating, the state government must accept responsibility and provide an explanation before the House as well as the people of the state.