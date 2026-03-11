Govt intensifies forest fire prevention, buys ‘pirul’ worth over Rs 5.42 crores from villagers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Mar: The Government has claimed that it has initiated and intensified serious efforts to curb forest fires in Uttarakhand, which has begun to raise hopes of meaningful results, with a series of preventive measures being implemented following directions issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The officials stated that the government has purchased pine needles, locally known as pirul, worth more than Rs 5.42 crores from villagers within a period of one year, through the Forest Department. The government has asserted that the initiative aims to address one of the primary causes of forest fires in the state’s pine forests. During the year 2025, a total of 5,532 tonnes of pirul were procured from rural residents in an effort to remove the highly inflammable material from forest floors and thereby reduce the risk of fires. The target for collection has now been increased to 8,555 tonnes as part of the government’s strategy to minimise the possibility of forest fires by encouraging systematic removal and utilisation of pine needles.

The state government has also placed strong emphasis on public awareness as part of its forest fire prevention campaign. Acting on the directions of the CM, the Forest Department has organised 1,239 awareness camps across various parts of the state to sensitise people about the dangers of forest fires and the importance of community participation in preventing them.

According to the officials, an important step taken by the government has been the constitution of Forest Fire Management Committees under the chairmanship of village heads. These committees are working in coordination with the Forest Department to protect forests and prevent fire incidents. To encourage participation at the grassroots level, an incentive amount of Rs 30,000 is being provided to the concerned gram panchayat for supporting forest fire management activities. This information was also shared in the Assembly today during the Question Hour on the second day of the Budget Session by Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.

The Dhami government has further taken steps to address the safety and welfare of fire watchers who play a crucial role during incidents of forest fires. For the first time, the government has extended an insurance safety cover to fire watchers engaged in forest fire control operations. A collective insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh has been provided for these personnel in recognition of the risks they face while performing their duties.

According to the information provided in the Assembly by Forest Minister Uniyal, as many as 5,600 fire watchers contributed to efforts aimed at preventing and controlling forest fires in the state during the previous year, and the government has acknowledged their important role in safeguarding the forests of Uttarakhand.