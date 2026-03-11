Guru Ram Rai devotees conduct Nagar Parikrama in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Mar: Under the leadership of Mahant Devendra Das, the traditional Nagar Parikrama was carried out here on Tuesday. More than 25,000 Sangat devotees took part in the procession. The Parikrama began at 7:30 a.m. from Shri Darbar Sahib.

Wherever the procession passed, the residents of Dehradun warmly welcomed the devotees with heartfelt showers of flowers. Throughout the route, people continued to chant slogans praising Guru Ram Rai and Mahant Devendra Das.

The Nagar Parikrama, traditionally organised on the third day of the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Ram Rai is eagerly awaited by devotees. At every point along the route, devotees were warmly received. Amid devotional singing and kirtan, Mahant Devendra Das blessed the devotees.

Residents of Dehradun arranged langar, refreshments and elaborate welcome arrangements at various points along the route of the procession. The Parikrama started from the Darbar Sahib complex at 7:30 a.m. and passed through Kanwali Road, reaching Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bindal, where chana, murmura, and jaggery were distributed as prasad. From there, the procession moved through Tilak Road, Tagore Villa, and Clock Tower. The procession reached the Clock Tower to the beats of drums and the residents of Dehradun welcomed the devotees. As devotees raised slogans in praise of Guru Ram Rai, local residents showered flowers upon them. Thousands of devotees gathered around the Clock Tower and nearby areas to witness the event. From Clock Tower the procession moved through Paltan Bazaar, passed in front of Lakkhibagh Police Chowki, and entered Reetha Mandi. From there, the devotees and residents reached Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bombay Bagh, where sugarcane was distributed as prasad.

More than 25,000 Sangat devotees participated in the Nagar Parikrama. Afterwards, the Sangat devotees visited the Samadhi Sthal of the Mahants to offer their respects. The Parikrama concluded at 11:45 a.m. upon returning to Shri Darbar Sahib.

Several distinguished citizens, political leaders, MLAs, and office bearers of various political parties also welcomed the devotees with flower showers.

At 5 p.m., the Masands and devotees were ceremonially bid farewell at Darbar Sahib, and at 6 p.m., Khushi ka Prasad was distributed.

Mahant Devendra Das said that a large number of Sangat devotees from across India and abroad come to Dehradun every year to participate in the historic Nagar Parikramma.

He said that the residents of Dehradun once again upheld the tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava” by welcoming the Sangat devotees with love, warmth, and goodwill. He added that this fair is not only a religious event but also a symbol of love, brotherhood, and harmony.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Dehradun for their love, respect, and service toward the devotees and for the successful organisation of the Jhande Ji Mela. He also extended special thanks to the police administration, district administration, municipal corporation, media personnel, and all city residents for their cooperation in making the event successful.