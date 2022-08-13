Cantonment Board observes Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Aug: Under ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, Cantonment Board Dehradun organised a program for special kids and their parents alongwith ‘The Latika Roy Foundation’, a voluntary organization working with children and adults with developmental and other disabilities. Indian Army Band played patriotic songs Sandese aate hain, Vande Matram, Teri mitti mein mil jaavan, etc., with full fervour.

The program was organised at ‘Shaurya Sthal’ in Dehradun Cantonment. Shaurya Sthal is a War memorial in honour of brave soldiers of Uttarakhand who have sacrificed their lives for the honour of the Nation. Special Children gave their performance on patriotic songs. They also tied Rakhis and gave Cards made by them to Soldiers of Indian Army present there. 75 saplings were also planted by the Children in Shaurya Sthal commemorating the 75th year of Independence.

President Cantonment Board, Brigadier Anirban Dutta, SM, CEO Cantonment Board Abhinav Singh and Cantonment Board staff attended the program.

As a build up to the Azadi Ka Amritotsav the Indian Army and Cantt Board Dehradun touched hearts by reaching out to special children with a scintillating performance of patriotic songs at Shaurya Sthal.

CEO Cantt Board Abhinav Singh explained the significance of the Shaurya Sthal to the gathering.

Located in Cheedh Bagh Dehradun Cantt, Shaurya Sthal symbolises the spirit of sacrifice of soldiers from Uttarakhand who have laid down their lives for the country and the synergy between the Army, Airforce and the Navy.

