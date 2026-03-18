Case filed against 4 youth for alleged rape of minor girl in Haridwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 17 Mar: In a shocking incident, a Class 10 student has been allegedly gangraped by four youths from a particular community in the Bhagwanpur area. The case came to light in Roorkee, where police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s family. According to reports, two of the accused belong to the same village as the student. Acting on the written complaint, police have booked the four named individuals under relevant sections and initiated investigation. Sources claimed that the four accused have been arrested by Haridwar Police. Those named as accused in the case are Danish, a resident of Chhidbana, Saharanpur, along with Shoaib and Aman, who are residents of Bhagwanpur, as well as Azam who is a resident of Manglaur in Roorkee.

The incident occurred when the minor, a resident of a village under Manglaur police station, was allegedly lured and assaulted in Bhagwanpur by one youth, followed by three of his associates. The victim’s family submitted a detailed complaint to the police, accusing the four youths of committing the crime. Police have confirmed that the case has been registered and inquiries are underway.

Bhagwanpur Station House Officer Rajeev Rauthan stated that the victim, aged around 17 years, was first deceived by a youth from her own village who sexually assaulted her. Subsequently, three of his friends also committed the crime. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the four named accused and investigation has begun. The victim is being prepared for medical examination at the hospital.