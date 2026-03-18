Second phase of tiger relocation planned for Rajaji’s Western Range

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Mar: Continuous efforts are being undertaken in Uttarakhand for the conservation of tigers, and in a significant development, preparations have now begun to repopulate the western range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve with tigers. The Forest Department is working on a proposal to translocate five more tigers to the area, and discussions are underway with the National Tiger Conservation Authority for necessary approval, following which further action on the project will be initiated.

It may be recalled that during the first phase, the first tiger was relocated in December 2020, followed by subsequent relocations in January 2021, May 2023, March 2024, and May 2025. With the relocation of the fifth tiger in May 2025, the first phase was effectively completed.

Despite Uttarakhand being among the leading states in terms of tiger population in the country and ranking third nationally, one of its major tiger reserves continues to have a relatively low number of tigers. Uttarakhand has two principal reserves, Corbett Tiger Reserve and Rajaji Tiger Reserve, with the majority of tigers concentrated in Corbett and the adjoining areas, while the western range of Rajaji remained largely devoid of tigers for a prolonged period. Also, as per several wildlife experts, Corbett Tiger Reserve is currently overpopulated and this often leads to the tigers straying out of forests besides fierce struggle between them for territory and the prey.

While the eastern range of Rajaji presents a comparatively better picture, with nearly 55 tigers and an active population base, the western range, despite its vast geographical expanse, has long remained weak in terms of tiger presence in a sharp contrast. At one point, there were reports of only a single tigress in the area, and even that could not be subsequently verified, prompting the Uttarakhand Forest Department to formulate a special plan nearly a decade ago to address the imbalance.

Under this plan, a dedicated tiger translocation project was designed to introduce tigers from other regions into the western range. The objective was to establish a viable population and strengthen the ecological balance of the area. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force (PCCF and HoFF) Ranjan Kumar Mishra has during an informal chat with the media persons confirmed that a fresh proposal has now been prepared to further augment tiger numbers in the western range of Rajaji and is being forwarded to the National Tiger Conservation Authority for approval. Once cleared, the next phase of action will commence.

It may be recalled that the initial phase of the project had received approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority in 2016, following which it was decided to translocate five tigers in a phased manner between 2020 and 2025. During this period, three tigresses and two tigers were successfully relocated to the western range, all of them brought from Corbett Tiger Reserve, where tiger density remains high and redistribution is part of conservation strategy. The first tiger was released in 2020, followed by the second in 2021, the third in 2023, the fourth in 2024 and the fifth in 2025, thereby completing the first phase over five years.

However, even after the relocation of five tigers, the Forest Department maintains that the number of tigers remains inadequate relative to the size of the western range. Consequently, a second phase proposal has been prepared to introduce five additional tigers into the area. Officials believe that a sufficient tiger population will not only strengthen the ecosystem but also enhance tourism prospects and reinforce wildlife conservation efforts.

Sources claim that, in all likelihood, the new batch of tigers will also be sourced from Corbett Tiger Reserve or nearby areas, in line with established conservation practices. The proposal will shortly be submitted to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), and upon approval, a detailed implementation plan will be prepared to carry out the translocation in phases.

The experts emphasise that maintaining a balanced tiger population in any reserve is essential for ecological stability, as it helps regulate prey populations and sustains biodiversity. The initiative to increase tiger numbers in the western range of Rajaji is therefore seen as a crucial step in this direction. Officials remain optimistic that, if successfully implemented, the western range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve will in the coming years witness a revival in tiger presence and emerge as a stronghold for conservation.

At present, while the eastern range of Rajaji has around 55 tigers, the western range had only one recorded tiger earlier. With the addition of five translocated tigers between 2020 and 2025, the total should ideally be six; however, nearly three of these have not been recorded for a considerable period. If the new proposal receives approval, the tiger population in the western range is expected to rise to around 10 to 11.

It may also be reminded here that Rajaji Tiger Reserve is also home to a wide variety of wildlife, including elephants, leopards, Himalayan black bears, sloth bears, jackals, hyenas, spotted deer, sambar, barking deer, nilgai, monkeys and over 300 species of birds, making it one of the most significant biodiversity habitats in the region.