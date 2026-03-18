70 percent work completed under ‘Har Khet Ko Pani’ Scheme in U’khand: Centre

Mahendra Bhatt raises query in Rajya Sabha

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/New Delhi, 17 Mar: The Union Government has stated that more than 70 per cent of projects under the Centre’s irrigation initiative “Har Khet Ko Pani” have been completed in Uttarakhand, while significant developments have also been reported regarding the expansion of airport infrastructure in the State.

This information was shared in Rajya Sabha in response to a question raised by Mahendra Bhatt, who had sought information on the progress of major centrally funded irrigation projects in the State. Replying to the question raised by Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary informed that two major irrigation projects in Uttarakhand, namely the Jamrani Dam Project and the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, have been included for central assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana–Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme. The physical progress of these projects currently stands at 21 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

In addition, Bhatt was further informed that two clusters comprising 1,066 surface minor irrigation projects in Uttarakhand have been taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, under the scheme ‘Har Khet Ko Pani (surface minor irrigation) component. As per information provided by the State government, 772 of these projects have already been completed, reflecting a completion rate of over 70 per cent. Efforts are being made to expedite the remaining works, with regular monitoring of physical and financial progress through review meetings and field inspections. States are also being encouraged to adopt modern technologies and improved project management practices to ensure timely execution.

Meanwhile, in response to a separate question raised by Bhatt regarding the expansion of Pantnagar and Jolly Grant airports, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol shared that the Airports Authority of India has sought 140.5 acres of land from the State government for expansion of Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

For Pantnagar Airport, development works have already been initiated by the Airports Authority of India, including construction of a new terminal building with an area of approximately 8,500 square metres and an annual passenger handling capacity of 1.01 million passengers. The existing runway is also proposed to be extended to 3,000 metres, which will make it suitable for operations of Airbus A321 category aircraft. The project further includes associated works such as development of apron, taxiway, perimeter road and boundary wall.

Bhatt has observed that these developments are expected to significantly enhance irrigation coverage as well as air connectivity in Uttarakhand, contributing to agricultural growth and improved infrastructure in the State.