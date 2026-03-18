Govt gears up for SC Judgement in Banbhoolpura case related to encroachment on Railway Land

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 17 Mar: Following the recent hearing in the Supreme Court of India in the high-profile Banbhoolpura railway land encroachment case in Haldwani, the State administration has intensified its preparedness, with a series of high-level meetings underway amid clear indications from the Court that encroachments on public land, particularly railway property, cannot be sustained under law. It may be reminded here that the next date of hearing in the case is 19 March and the government is expecting a final judgement in the case at the next hearing.

The administration is now moving in a calibrated manner, balancing enforcement with rehabilitation, even as the officials anticipate that the final outcome is likely to favour removal of illegal encroachments on the Railway land in Banbhoolpura area.

According to sources in the government, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan is expected to hold a detailed meeting with the Nainital district administration to review the evolving situation and ensure compliance with judicial directions. The district administration has already held consultations with the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority of the High Court and identified locations for setting up camps aimed at verification and facilitation of affected families.

Speaking informally to some media-persons, District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Ryal stated that the process would gather further momentum after the festival of Eid, in line with the directions emerging from the proceedings before the Supreme Court of India, which had indicated that such camps may be organised after 19 March. The purpose of these camps would be to identify and shortlist genuinely eligible families so that those in actual need may be considered under government housing schemes.

The district level officials added that a crucial coordination meeting has already been held in Haldwani which involved the officials from the administration, Railways and other concerned departments. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure that all the directions of the Court are implemented within a stipulated timeframe. Departments including the Railways, Municipal Corporation, District Development Authority and Gram Vikas have been directed to work in close coordination with each other and discharge their responsibilities efficiently. Senior Government officials have emphasised that any laxity in implementing court and government orders would not be tolerated, particularly in view of the fact that the case involves the Supreme Court. Besides this, detailed inputs have also been sought from railway authorities regarding the extent and nature of encroachments.

It may be reminded here that, during earlier hearings in the matter, the Supreme Court of India had significantly made strong observations regarding encroachment on government land. The Court had also observed that public land, especially that belonging to the Railways, cannot be permitted to remain under illegal occupation, and that encroachments cannot be regularised merely on account of their long existence. The Court had further made it clear that there cannot be a blanket protection to all the occupants and that the rule of law must prevail in matters involving public property. However, at the same time, the Court had also underlined the need for a humane approach, directing the State to ensure due process and to distinguish between genuine residents eligible for rehabilitation and those who may not qualify.

Following these observations, the administration has adopted a dual-track approach of enforcement and verification. It has been clearly stated that only genuinely eligible persons should stake claims at the proposed camps, and that all the applications will undergo rigorous scrutiny. The officials indicated that multiple data points, including previous surveys conducted by the local administration, records of cases filed in railway courts, land documents, Aadhaar cards and family registers, will be examined in detail. Any attempt to mislead the authorities by furnishing false information will invite strict legal action, with the administration warning that wastage of judicial and administrative time will not be condoned.

Meanwhile, the police administration has tightened security arrangements in the sensitive Banbhoolpura area. Speaking informally, Senior Superintendent of Police Manjunath TC also confirmed that elaborate security measures are being put in place to ensure smooth functioning of the camps and to maintain law and order. Additional forces are being deployed in the Banbhoolpura Police Station area, and strict vigil is being maintained on elements attempting to disturb peace or spread misinformation. All the actions, he asserted, will be carried out strictly in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India.

At the same time, sources claimed that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also likely to convene a high-level meeting with officials of the State administration and the Railways to review the matter. Sources indicate that the meeting may take place in Haldwani on 21 March after a public rally which is scheduled there which is to be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The issue has assumed considerable administrative and political importance, with the State government having earlier consulted the Union government and senior legal experts.

As reported in Garhwal Post, earlier, the Banbhoolpura case pertains to a large tract of railway land in Haldwani that has reportedly been encroached upon over several decades and it affects thousands of residents. The matter had earlier come into sharp focus after the Uttarakhand High Court, in December 2022, directed eviction of encroachments, describing the occupation as unauthorised. The Supreme Court of India subsequently intervened in January 2023, staying immediate eviction while stressing that any action must be carried out in accordance with law and with due regard to humanitarian considerations. Interestingly, the Uttarakhand High Court had based its judgement on the Supreme Court general direction and observation which had been against the encroachment of public land.

With the Court having consistently indicated that illegal occupation of public land cannot be legitimised, the State administration is now preparing for all possible scenarios, including large-scale removal of encroachments alongside rehabilitation of eligible families. The officials maintain that the ongoing exercise is aimed at ensuring that, once the final judicial pronouncement is delivered, its implementation can be carried out in an orderly, lawful and humane manner, without disruption to public order or administrative functioning.